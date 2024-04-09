National Security is Everyone's Business

April 10th, 2024 | 11:33 AM ET

Russia Planning Renewed Offensive in Ukraine while Washington Stalls on Aid

Posted: April 9th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

A DISPATCH FROM KYIV WITH GENERAL DAVID PETRAEUS (RET.)Moscow is mobilizing more troops to bolster it’s frontline in Ukraine while stepping up remote-guided attacks against Ukrainian troops as members of Congress drag their feet on passing a $61 billion aid package.

“They’ve made tactical adjustments that are proving to be very difficult for the Ukrainians to counter, particularly the use of what are called ‘glide bombs’ that can be launched as much as 70 kilometers from the front lines,” said General David Petraeus (Ret.), who traveled to the region last week as part of a Cipher Brief delegation.

