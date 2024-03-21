Report on Iran’s Nuclear Program Stokes Alarm – and Disagreement Over How to Respond

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been a diplomatic concern for decades, but recent revelations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), compounded by Iran’s role in the protracted conflict in Gaza, have heightened alarm over the regime’s progress toward building a nuclear weapons arsenal.

The latest IAEA report found that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has grown precipitously, that the agency’s ability to monitor the program has been severely compromised, and experts say that over the past several years the time Iran would need to create weapons-grade uranium – the key ingredient in a nuclear bomb – has shrunk.