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Endless Warfare – Part II: Countering Endless Warfare and its Networks

Winning tomorrow’s conflicts means countering the persistent networks, cognitive warfare, and gray-zone strategies already targeting America today.

U.S. Military Launches Operation Epic Fury Attacking Iran
United States Americas Dave Pitts North America

AT SEA, UNSPECIFIED - MARCH 1: In this U.S. Navy released handout, an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 1, 2026 at Sea.

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Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images

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Dave Pitts
By Dave Pitts
Former CIA Senior Executive
Pitts is a senior national security executive, board member, and advisor. His background includes great power competition, global affairs, counterterrorism, and special operations. Pitts served as the Assistant Director of CIA for South and Central Asia, Chief of National Resources Division, senior leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Center, and led CIA’s two largest Field Stations. He is a co-founder of The Cipher Brief’s Gray Zone Group.

Author’s Note: This article is not about ‘endless wars’ as a critique of U.S. military interventions — that debate belongs elsewhere. It examines a distinct and increasingly visible pattern: how U.S. adversaries wage continuous, long-term conflict against the United States across peace and war, both below and above the threshold of open conflict. The aim is to clarify the nature of the competition we are already in.

Countering Endless Warfare and its Networks

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