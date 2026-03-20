While the World Watches the Middle East, War Is Brewing in South Asia

OPINION — For decades, strategists have warned that the most dangerous flashpoint in South Asia lies between India and Pakistan. The reasoning appeared straightforward: two nuclear-armed rivals with a long history of crises and wars. That perception only hardened last year when the two countries exchanged missile strikes during the 88-hour conflict that brought them to the brink of another major conflict.

As global attention remains fixed on US–Israeli joint military operations in the Middle East, a far more destabilizing conflict is quietly unfolding elsewhere. On March 16, a Pakistani airstrike struck a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul that reportedly killed nearly 400 civilians, marking a dramatic escalation in weeks of intensifying military confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the 2,600-kilometer Durand Line. This is not an isolated incident, but part of a broader shift in South Asia’s security landscape. The region’s most volatile fault line no longer lies along the Line of Control in Kashmir, but along the increasingly militarized frontier separating Pakistan and Afghanistan. If Western governments continue to treat this conflict as peripheral, they risk overlooking a war that could fundamentally reshape regional stability and generate consequences far beyond the subcontinent.

The “Open War” Along the Durand Line

In recent weeks, tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have escalated into what Pakistani leaders refer to as an “open war.” Pakistan has launched multiple airstrikes inside Afghan territory, while Afghan Taliban forces have retaliated by targeting Pakistani military installations along the border. In several instances, Taliban fighters have captured Pakistani forward posts and reportedly shot down a Pakistani fighter aircraft. These confrontations mark the most serious clashes between the two states since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Yet the strategic significance of the escalation is receiving surprisingly little attention outside the region.

For years, Western policymakers have viewed South Asian instability primarily through the lens of India-Pakistan rivalry. That framework, however, no longer captures the region’s most volatile dynamic. Since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have steadily deteriorated. Islamabad accuses the Taliban government of harboring militants from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the insurgent group responsible for a surge of attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul rejects these allegations and argues that Pakistan’s internal security crisis is a domestic problem rather than an Afghan conspiracy. The resulting tensions have steadily escalated into open confrontation. According to United Nations estimates, more than 100,000 people have already been displaced by fighting between Afghan and Pakistani forces. In addition to the airstrike targeting a rehabilitation center in Kabul, Pakistani airstrikes have struck other populated areas inside Afghanistan, killing dozens of civilians, including women and children. This suggests that Pakistan’s “open war” is not driven by actionable intelligence to conduct precision strikes but is designed to impose collective punishment on a population already under severe distress under the Taliban rule.

This violence is not merely the byproduct of cross-border militancy. It reflects a deeper strategic struggle over the future balance of power in the region. For decades, Pakistan’s military establishment has viewed Afghanistan through the doctrine of “strategic depth,” a Cold War-era concept that envisioned Afghanistan as a friendly rear base in the event of conflict with India. When the Taliban regained power in 2021, many in Islamabad believed that this objective had finally been achieved. Instead, relations between the two governments have deteriorated sharply. The Taliban leadership has resisted Pakistani pressure and refused to subordinate Afghan interests to Islamabad’s security demands. Faced with growing militant violence at home and an increasingly independent government in Kabul, Pakistan has turned to military coercion in an attempt to reassert its influence. The result is a conflict that is steadily reshaping the security dynamics of South Asia.

A Growing Humanitarian and Regional Crisis

The consequences of this confrontation extend far beyond the battlefield. Pakistan’s policies toward Afghanistan are now producing a severe humanitarian crisis that risks destabilizing the region further. Over the past two years, Pakistan has carried out one of the largest forced repatriation campaigns in recent history, expelling millions of Afghan refugees who had lived in the country for decades. In many cases, Afghan families were forced to leave behind homes, businesses, and property accumulated over generations. These deportations are taking place at the same time as cross-border violence is intensifying, creating a dangerous combination of displacement and instability. Refugees expelled from Pakistan are returning to a country already suffering from economic collapse, international isolation, and fragile governance under the hardliner Taliban government. The sudden influx of returnees is placing immense pressure on Afghanistan’s limited resources while fueling resentment toward Islamabad.

The humanitarian implications extend far beyond Afghanistan itself. Large-scale displacement from the country has historically produced migration flows that eventually reach the Middle East and Europe. Western governments, therefore, have a direct interest in preventing the situation from deteriorating further. More broadly, Pakistan’s escalating confrontation with Afghanistan risks transforming a bilateral dispute into a wider regional crisis. The timing of the conflict makes it particularly dangerous. With global attention concentrated on the Middle East, South Asia’s shifting security landscape is receiving relatively little scrutiny. This distraction creates an environment in which Islamabad’s aggressive policies can proceed with minimal international oversight.

Pakistan’s Strategic Calculations

Pakistan’s approach toward Afghanistan reflects a broader pattern in its regional strategy. For decades, Pakistan’s security establishment has relied on militant proxies, terrorists, and asymmetric warfare as instruments of foreign policy. While Western governments have often viewed Pakistan as an indispensable counterterrorism partner, Islamabad’s regional priorities have frequently diverged from those of its Western allies. The current confrontation with Afghanistan illustrates this divergence clearly. Rather than pursuing sustained diplomatic engagement with the Taliban government, which once relied on Pakistani funding and operational support, Islamabad has increasingly relied on military force to impose its preferred security arrangements along the Durand Line. The underlying objective appears to be the restoration of strategic leverage in Afghanistan and the reassertion of influence that Pakistan’s military once exercised during earlier phases of the Afghan conflict.

At the same time, Pakistan’s broader regional conduct raises serious questions about its reliability as a partner. Recent incidents have exposed significant gaps in Islamabad’s willingness or ability to uphold its international responsibilities. In one case, armed protesters in Karachi breached the security perimeter outside the US consulate following the death of former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, forcing US Marines to intervene to secure the facility. Similarly, despite establishing mutual defense ties with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has shown little willingness to support Gulf security in the face of Iranian threats. These actions suggest that Pakistan’s strategic decisions are shaped primarily by domestic political calculations and regional ambitions rather than by alignment with Western security priorities.

The Risk of Strategic Neglect

If Pakistan is allowed to pursue aggressive military operations in Afghanistan without meaningful diplomatic pressure, the conflict could evolve into a prolonged war with severe regional consequences. Such a scenario would not only destabilize Afghanistan but also reinforce a pattern of coercive state behavior that undermines international norms. For a region already grappling with insurgencies, fragile states, and nuclear-armed rivalries, the implications would be profound. More importantly, a destabilized Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier could once again become fertile ground for terrorist organizations seeking to reconstitute and rearm. The collapse of security along the Durand Line would risk recreating the conditions that once allowed extremist groups to operate freely across the region.

For Western policymakers, the lesson is clear. The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan can no longer be treated as a secondary concern overshadowed by crises elsewhere. At a moment when Washington and its allies are attempting to dismantle global terrorist networks and maintain stability across multiple regions, they cannot afford to allow another state actor to exploit global distraction in order to reshape the strategic balance in South Asia. Ignoring the war along the Durand Line today could mean confronting a far larger crisis tomorrow.

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