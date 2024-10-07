Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

October 7th, 2024 | 1:11 PM ET

NSA Director: US Investigating China Telcom Cyberattacks

At The Cipher Brief's Threat Conference. Gen. Timothy Haugh called for ‘whole-of-nation response’ to China challenge

EXCLUSIVE
Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) General Timothy D. Haugh delivers remarks at The Cipher Brief 2024 Threat Conference. (Photo by Pitter Goughnoughr/Pitter Productions Photography)
Posted: October 7th, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

EXCLUSIVE — National Security Agency (NSA) Director General Timothy Haugh said the agency was investigating China-linked cyberattacks against three U.S. telecommunications firms, but the government had yet to complete “deep looks” into the case.

“We’re really at an initial stage of the reporting,” Gen. Haugh told a small group of reporters Sunday, on the sidelines of the Cipher Brief’s 2024 Threat Conference

