NSA Director: US Investigating China Telcom Cyberattacks

EXCLUSIVE — National Security Agency (NSA) Director General Timothy Haugh said the agency was investigating China-linked cyberattacks against three U.S. telecommunications firms, but the government had yet to complete “deep looks” into the case.
“We’re really at an initial stage of the reporting,” Gen. Haugh told a small group of reporters Sunday, on the sidelines of the Cipher Brief’s 2024 Threat Conference.
