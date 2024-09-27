Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

September 27th, 2024 | 2:37 PM ET

National Security Official Warns of ‘Persistent’ Efforts to Interfere in US Elections

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen says the overall threat landscape is as 'complex and dynamic' as it's ever been

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division Matt Olsen attends an Election Threats Task Force meeting at the Justice Department on September 4, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: September 27th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — For American law enforcement, today’s threat landscape may be as daunting, complex and dynamic as it’s ever been. The threat of terrorism remains high, and top U.S. intelligence officials say it’s been made worse by Israel’s long war in Gaza and the civilian toll there. But officials also say they are on high alert for violent extremist groups on the domestic front as well. 

Then there are the state-sponsored actors – authoritarian regimes including China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea — which have taken to targeting the U.S. and its allies via traditional espionage, influence operations, and the illicit acquisition of sensitive technologies from the West. And in the home stretch of this fraught U.S. election campaign, America’s adversaries are also working to interfere and influence U.S. domestic politics, stoking divisions and sowing discord by spreading misinformation and propaganda. These operations are increasingly bolstered by the use of artificial intelligence and traditional malign cyber activity.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Reporting Tech/CyberTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close