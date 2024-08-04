Dealing with ‘Axis of Authoritarians’ Requires Greater U.S. Policy Risk

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Individually, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea consistently rank high on the U.S. list of global threats but national and global security experts believe that closer collaboration between these countries since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022, presents an even greater risk to future global security. Part of the approach to dealing with the power of this new alliance, according to experts, requires a shift in U.S. policies that is not without risk.

THE CONTEXT