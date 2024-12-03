Memo to the 47th President: A Roadmap for the US and the Middle East

MEMO TO THE PRESIDENT — After Donald Trump’s victory in the November 5 election, The Cipher Brief invited experts from our network to offer advice for the president-elect, on any one of the many national and global security challenges that he will find in his inbox, As we have said often recently, it’s an almost unprecedented array of current and potential crises, none of which will be easy to resolve.

Our ask of the experts was straightforward: If you were given the opportunity of a short visit with the president during his first days in office, what message would you want to deliver?