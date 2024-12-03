Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

December 3rd, 2024

Memo to the 47th President: A Roadmap for the US and the Middle East

A former CIA leader offers a way forward for a region that has bedeviled Trump’s predecessors

MEMO TO 47
Demonstrators wave Palestinian, Iranian and Hezbollah flags during a rally in Tehran on October 2, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
Posted: December 3rd, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

MEMO TO THE PRESIDENT — After Donald Trump’s victory in the November 5 election, The Cipher Brief invited experts from our network to offer advice for the president-elect, on any one of the many national and global security challenges that he will find in his inbox, As we have said often recently, it’s an almost unprecedented array of current and potential crises, none of which will be easy to resolve.

Our ask of the experts was straightforward: If you were given the opportunity of a short visit with the president during his first days in office, what message would you want to deliver?

