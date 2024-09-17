Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

September 17th, 2024 | 7:20 PM ET

Mass Pager Attacks Against Hezbollah: ‘Unprecedented Blow,’ Unclear Road Ahead

Israel is widely believed to have carried out the operation. Will a full-scale war come next?

EXPERT INTERVIEW
An ambulance rushes wounded people to the American University of Beirut Medical Center, on September 17, 2024, after Hezbollah members’ paging devices exploded simultaneously across Lebanon. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: September 17th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Even by the standards of Mideast intrigue and covert operations, what happened Tuesday afternoon in Lebanon was startling: for roughly an hour, beginning at 3:45 pm local time, hundreds of paging devices exploded, killing at least 9 people and wounding more than 2700 others. 

The coordinated attack targeted members of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, and bore the hallmarks of an Israeli operation. Hezbollah said Israel was “fully responsible” and would receive “its fair punishment” for the blasts. And as has been the case with recent attacks in Iran and Lebanon, Israel neither claimed nor denied responsibility. 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Middle East ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close