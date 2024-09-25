Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

September 26th, 2024 | 6:32 PM ET

Israel’s War on Hezbollah Faces Long Road to ‘Mission Accomplished’

Experts differ on the odds of Israel being able to achieve its aims in the Hezbollah camaign. Meanwhile, a ground war looms.

DEEP DIVE
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on September 25, 2024, the third day of major Israeli raids in the country as fighting with Hezbollah has intensified. (Photo by RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: September 25th, 2024

By Peter Green

Peter S. Green is a veteran foreign correspondent who has covered wars, revolutions and the evolution of democracy, capitalism and authoritarianism in Eastern Europe and the Balkans for The Times of London, the International Herald Tribune and the New York Times. He’s now based in New York, where he writes on both business and international affairs.

DEEP DIVE — Exploding beepers and walkie-talkies have killed and maimed Hezbollah operatives, air strikes have taken out top commanders, and hundreds of aerial bombardments have destroyed missile launch sites belonging to the militant group. In a single week, Israel has dealt a punishing blow to Hezbollah, the Iranian-financed Shia army that controls southern Lebanon and that has, since the day after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas in Gaza, regularly bombarded Israel’s northern border regions.

The Israeli airstrikes have hit hundreds of targets, demolishing medium-range rockets, cruise missiles and drones, and workshops where Hezbollah was said to add precision guidance systems to its homemade missiles. Those exploding beepers and walkie-talkies killed at least 37 people, mostly Hezbollah members, and left nearly 300 Hezbollah officials, as well as Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, seriously injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. Israel claimed to have killed 10 Hezbollah commanders in a single airstrike, including the leader of the Radwan force, Hezbollah’s special foorces unit.

