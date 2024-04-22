National Security is Everyone's Business

April 23rd, 2024 | 12:34 AM ET

How New U.S. Aid To Ukraine Will (and Won’t) Change the War

Posted: April 22nd, 2024

By Brian Bonner

Brian Bonner led the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's English-language newspaper, from 2008-2021, but spent most of his career as a journalist covering international, national and local news for the St. Paul Pioneer Press in Minnesota from 1983-2007. Now, besides working for The Cipher Brief, he hosts a weekly English-language podcast on Hromadske (Public) Radio in Kyiv.

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Ukrainians greeted Saturday’s long-awaited House passage of $60.8 billion in aid with justifiable jubilation. For months, their soldiers, civilians, and political and military leaders had endured the practical, life-and-death impact of a shortage of ammunition and other essential weapons – as well as the psychological pain that came with thinking their greatest ally had abandoned them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that the U.S. aid package “will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations become stronger.” 

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Reporting UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Israel Strikes Iran

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – Less than one week after Iran’s attack against Israel, Israel struck Iran early on Friday, hitting a military air base […] More

April 19th, 2024 by The Cipher Brief

Search

Close