How New U.S. Aid To Ukraine Will (and Won’t) Change the War

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Ukrainians greeted Saturday’s long-awaited House passage of $60.8 billion in aid with justifiable jubilation. For months, their soldiers, civilians, and political and military leaders had endured the practical, life-and-death impact of a shortage of ammunition and other essential weapons – as well as the psychological pain that came with thinking their greatest ally had abandoned them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that the U.S. aid package “will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations become stronger.”