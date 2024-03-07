As Ukraine Fights For its Survival, Many Young Men Sit Out the War

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – As war rages and Ukrainian leaders plead for military aid from the West, the country isn’t just running low on weapons. It’s running low on soldiers, too.

While Russia pours new recruits into the fight – drafting men from Russian jails and offering generous pay to new recruits – Ukraine allows many of its most able-bodied men to stay on the sidelines. Under Ukrainian law, men under the age of 27 cannot be conscripted, the thinking being that society must protect its youngest adults so that they can pursue their education, get jobs and start families.