After Two Years and 300,000 Casualties in Ukraine, How is Russia Staying in the Fight?

As Russia's war against Ukraine nears the two-year mark, perhaps the most staggering measure of the cost is this: Russia has lost more than 300,000 soldiers to death or injury. It's a casualty count that nearly matches the size of the force Vladimir Putin deployed for the war, and it's far higher than the losses in any campaign Moscow has waged since World War II.

It also begs a question: How is the Kremlin staying in the fight?