A Taiwan Conflict Could Bring a Cyberwar Against the U.S.

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS — As tensions escalate between China and Taiwan – from competing military drills to increasingly heated rhetoric from the mainland – U.S. officials are growing more concerned about the wide-ranging impact of any potential Chinese aggression against Taiwan.

Cipher Brief experts have previously warned of the global economic fallout from a Chinese blockade or invasion of the island, and experts have also said that in the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Beijing may conduct cyber strikes against targets in the U.S. – including command and control systems, the defense-industrial base, and critical infrastructure – as a way to deter or hamper the American response.