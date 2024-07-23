Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

July 23rd, 2024 | 10:34 AM ET

How 2024 Battleground States Are Preparing for AI Election Threats

Election officials are worried that AI-driven disinformation could be the “pandemic of 2024”

Deep Dive
SANBORNTON, NH – JANUARY 23: A voter prepares to leave a voting booth as they take part in the New Hampshire primary at Sanbornton Old Town Hall on Tuesday January 23, 2024 in Sanbornton, NH. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: July 23rd, 2024

By Eric Geller

Reporting for The Cipher Brief

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — With the 2024 U.S. election season already the most volatile in recent history, election officials across the country are scrambling to prepare for a new threat that has quickly become a top concern: a potential tidal wave of artificial intelligence–fueled lies designed to confuse and agitate angry, scared and paranoid American voters.

AI has advanced rapidly in recent years, as ChatGPT and services that generate fake images, audio, and video constantly improve their capabilities. These advances have jolted the election community, which was already reeling from an increase in mis- and disinformation, conspiracy theories, and death threats largely tied to a surge in right-wing extremism in 2020.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:North America Reporting Tech/CyberTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close