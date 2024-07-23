How 2024 Battleground States Are Preparing for AI Election Threats

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — With the 2024 U.S. election season already the most volatile in recent history, election officials across the country are scrambling to prepare for a new threat that has quickly become a top concern: a potential tidal wave of artificial intelligence–fueled lies designed to confuse and agitate angry, scared and paranoid American voters.

AI has advanced rapidly in recent years, as ChatGPT and services that generate fake images, audio, and video constantly improve their capabilities. These advances have jolted the election community, which was already reeling from an increase in mis- and disinformation, conspiracy theories, and death threats largely tied to a surge in right-wing extremism in 2020.