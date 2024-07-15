After Trump Shooting, A Dangerous Flood of Disinformation

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Anyone doubting the power and danger of false narratives in 2024 America need only have spent a few minutes scrolling on social media platforms in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump.

Depending where you looked, there were claims that the attack was orchestrated by the White House; by the far-left group Antifa; or it was no assassination attempt at all and had been staged by the Trump campaign itself to cast the former president as a martyr and a hero.