July 15th, 2024 | 8:50 PM ET

After Trump Shooting, A Dangerous Flood of Disinformation

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a shooting at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Posted: July 15th, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTINGAnyone doubting the power and danger of false narratives in 2024 America need only have spent a few minutes scrolling on social media platforms in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump.

Depending where you looked, there were claims that the attack was orchestrated by the White House; by the far-left group Antifa; or it was no assassination attempt at all and had been staged by the Trump campaign itself to cast the former president as a martyr and a hero. 

