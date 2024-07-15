After Trump Shooting, A Dangerous Flood of Disinformation

Assassination Attempt on Trump Could Fuel FBI’s Biggest Fear: Terrorism
EXPERT Q&A – As the FBI investigates the reasons why 20-year-old suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks may have targeted former president Donald Trump at a campaign […] More
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Related Articles
EXPERT Q&A – As the FBI investigates the reasons why 20-year-old suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks may have targeted former president Donald Trump at a campaign […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – NATO’s summit in Washington proved much more than a 75th-anniversary celebration; it was chock-full of news, some behind-the-scenes controversy and […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Donald Trump may not have been on the NATO summit agenda, but he was clearly on the minds of NATO leaders […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — As leaders of NATO gathered this week to mark its 75th anniversary and chart a course for the future, the alliance itself […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — At this week’s 75th-anniversary summit of NATO in Washington, the alliance faces tests of unity – particularly in its posture towards […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT INTERVIEW — Iran’s incoming president Masoud Pezeshkian is promising to be a leader for “all Iranians” after a weekend election victory that followed […] More
Search