March 29th, 2024 | 5:53 PM ET

The AI Threats to Elections You Should (and Shouldn’t) Worry About

Posted: March 29th, 2024

By Eric Geller

Reporting for The Cipher Brief

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — With artificial intelligence getting smarter every day, cybersecurity experts, election officials and voters have been fretting about the possibility that malicious actors — at home or abroad — might use these automated tools to plunge the 2024 U.S. election into chaos.

Intelligence officials recently warned lawmakers that Russia and China are using AI to sow division in the U.S. Nearly half of Americans believe that AI-generated content will interfere with this year’s election process. And as residents of more than 50 countries head to the polls this year, elections across Europe and Asia have already been rocked by AI.

