Ukraine's Defense Export Pivot Is A Game-Changer

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE/OPINION -- Ukraine may have just fundamentally shifted the global defense landscape. On June 21st, Ukraine unleashed its "Build with Ukraine" program, an initiative poised to redefine security for both the United States and European defense technology ecosystems. No longer merely a recipient of aid, Ukraine is transforming into a formidable contributor to global security, commencing arms exports this summer.

This strategic imperative will establish production lines for potent Ukrainian-developed weapons—drones, missiles, and artillery—directly within allied nations, starting with Europe, but with a clear potential for expansion to other partners, including the United States. This strategic move not only bolsters Ukraine's defenses but also empowers partners to forge their own security through in-country manufacturing of cutting-edge military hardware.

For the European Ecosystem, the implications are profound. The "Build with Ukraine" program offers a significant pathway to fortify and integrate the continent's defense industrial base.

Many European nations have historically relied heavily on United States defense imports or struggled with fragmented domestic production capabilities. This Ukrainian initiative provides a compelling alternative: direct access to battle-tested, innovative defense technologies that have proven their efficacy in modern conflict. By establishing production lines on European soil, allied countries can achieve several critical objectives.

First, it significantly enhances defense self-sufficiency and resilience. Producing weapons systems like drones, missiles, and artillery domestically means reducing reliance on external supply chains, which can be vulnerable to geopolitical disruption. This aligns perfectly with the growing European push for strategic autonomy and more robust common security and defense capabilities. European countries can tailor production to their specific needs, ensuring a more consistent and responsive supply of critical armament.

The Cipher Brief brings expert-level context to national and global security stories. It’s never been more important to understand what’s happening in the world. Upgrade your access to exclusive content by becoming a subscriber.

Second, the program fosters deeper industrial collaboration and integration within Europe. Participating countries will not only be producing Ukrainian designs but will inevitably engage in technology transfer, joint research and development, and will share other expertise, such as manufacturing, by virtue of closer relationships. This could lead to the emergence of new defense industrial clusters, driving innovation and creating highly-skilled jobs across the continent. Such integration would also streamline logistics, maintenance, and training, contributing to greater interoperability among European militaries.

Third, it presents a unique opportunity to fast-track technological advancement. Ukrainian defense innovations, forged in active conflict, often possess cutting-edge features that can be highly valuable. By integrating Ukrainian designs into their own production, European industries can absorb new methodologies, improve domestic manufacturing, and potentially develop incrementally more advanced iterations. This knowledge transfer will inevitably spill into other sectors, boosting overall technological competitiveness.

Finally, we should not ignore the strong economic dimension. President Zelenskyy's emphasis on a $43 billion defense industry budget for Ukraine in 2025, coupled with his hope for partner countries to allocate 0.25% of their GDP to support Ukraine's defense industry and domestic production, underscores the significant economic incentives. For European economies, participation could translate into substantial investments in manufacturing infrastructure, job creation, and export opportunities for components and services, improving economic growth and stability.

While the immediate focus of the "Build with Ukraine" program is Europe, the phrase from Zelenskyy’s announcement, "and possibly beyond," strongly suggests potential avenues for collaboration with the U.S. and the implications are multifaceted.

Partnering with the U.S. would offer opportunities for new defense cooperation and technology sharing. The U.S. has provided significant military aid to Ukraine and this program could evolve into joint ventures where American defense companies partner with Ukrainian counterparts to produce advanced systems. Such partnerships could leverage Ukrainian innovation and battlefield experience with American industrial scale and technological depth, leading to hybrid systems or enhanced capabilities beneficial to both sides.

It could also diversify the global arms market and strengthen supply chains. An independent Ukrainian arms export capability, especially one that enables production in allied nations, reduces over-reliance on a few dominant defense producers. This diversification will enhance global security by making critical defense technologies more widely available among allies, thereby bolstering collective deterrence and defense postures. For the U.S., this means allies are better equipped, potentially reducing the burden on American military resources in future contingencies.

Are you Subscribed to The Cipher Brief’s Digital Channel on YouTube? There is no better place to get clear perspectives from deeply experienced national security experts.

The program also highlights Ukraine's evolving strategic role. Kyiv's shift from aid recipient to a significant defense technology provider reshapes its geopolitical standing. For the U.S., this means a stronger, more self-reliant partner in Eastern Europe, capable of contributing actively to regional and global security. This elevated status may lead to deeper strategic alliances and more robust coordinated efforts on numerous future security challenges.

There are obvious lessons for U.S. defense innovation here. Ukraine's rapid development and deployment of effective, often unconventional, defense technologies in a high-intensity conflict offers tremendous insights into agile development, rapid prototyping, and adapting commercial technologies for military use. The U.S.’ defense industrial base, while powerful, has faced criticism surrounding the pace of innovation and acquisition. Engaging with the "Build with Ukraine" program could provide a direct conduit for incorporating "lessons from the battlefield" into U.S. defense research and development, as well as acquisition strategies, fostering greater agility and responsiveness.

While the U.S. defense industry is vast, partnerships with Ukraine's program could open new market opportunities and stimulate much-needed competition. American defense firms might find avenues for co-production, technology licensing, or even acquiring stakes in Ukrainian defense companies. Increased competition, spurred by access to new, battle-proven technologies, may also drive innovation and efficiency within the U.S. domestic defense sector.

Ukraine's "Build with Ukraine" program is more than just an arms export initiative; it is a strategic repositioning that will reshape defense industrial cooperation and technology transfer.

For Europe, it promises enhanced self-sufficiency, deeper integration, and technological uplift. For the United States, it opens doors to new partnerships, diversified supply chains, valuable insights into agile defense innovation, and a stronger, more capable ally.

This program marks a significant step towards a more interconnected and resilient Western defense ecosystem, where innovation is shared, production is localized, and collective security is paramount. The full implications will unfold over time, but the foundation for a transformative new era in global defense collaboration is clearly being assembled.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief because National Security is Everyone’s Business.