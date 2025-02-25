Germany’s Election Winner Vows ‘Real Independence’ From US

EXPERT INTERVIEW – In Germany, the votes are in, and the winner in a critical election is the party whose leader is a strong advocate for Ukraine and a vocal critic of the Trump Administration.

Germany’s largest turnout in decades (more than 80%) brought victory to the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its standard-bearer Friedrich Merz, a businessman who has long sought the chancellorship. A far-right party, the AfD, took second, while the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz finished third.