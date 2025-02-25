Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

February 25th, 2025 | 8:51 AM ET

Germany’s Election Winner Vows ‘Real Independence’ From US

Friedrich Merz has harsh words for Donald Trump – and imagines a world without US support

Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), speaks to the media the day after German parliamentary elections on February 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Posted: February 25th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW – In Germany, the votes are in, and the winner in a critical election is the party whose leader is a strong advocate for Ukraine and a vocal critic of the Trump Administration. 

Germany’s largest turnout in decades (more than 80%) brought victory to the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its standard-bearer Friedrich Merz, a businessman who has long sought the chancellorship. A far-right party, the AfD, took second, while the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz finished third.

