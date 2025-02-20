After Seismic Shifts in US-Russia Relations, What Will Europe Do?

As U.S. Tilts to Russia, a View from Ukraine
EXPERT INTERVIEWS – As the world digests the recent blizzard of developments involving the war in Ukraine – the Trump administration’s plans to end the […] More
CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – European leaders held emergency talks in Paris on Monday, after the U.S. said Europe would have no place at this week’s […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS – As global leaders gather at the Munich Security conference this weekend, they confront profound questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Trump […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS – President Donald Trump is defied diplomatic norms with a pair of conversations this week over bringing an end to Russia’s war in […] More
DEEP DIVE – On January 10, the oil tanker Eventin was steaming westward from Russia along Germany’s Baltic coast, bucking eight-foot waves and biting winds, […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – On Tuesday, with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at his side, President Donald Trump exuded confidence that the Arab world will […] More
