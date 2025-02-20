After Seismic Shifts in US-Russia Relations, What Will Europe Do?

EXPERT INTERVIEW – As the United States makes a sudden and profound shift away from western Europe and towards Russia, global leaders, policymakers, and analysts are scrambling to understand the changes and trying to craft a response. During the past week alone, senior Trump administration officials have criticized Europe, frozen the Europeans out of talks to end the war against Ukraine, and warmed up to Russia in a variety of ways – a Trump-Putin conversation, public statements that Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO nor regain Russian occupied territory, and Trump’s own comments referring to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “a dictator” and blaming him for Russia’s war against his country.

Several Cipher Brief experts have weighed in on these tumultuous events, including former senior British Foreign Service official Nick Fishwick, who wrote a piece for us this week assessing these developments and their broader ramifications. As a follow-up to his piece, Fishwick spoke with Cipher Brief CEO Suzanne Kelly. Fishwick said that whatever the Trump administration may think, European trust of Putin is almost nonexistent, and that no U.S.-Russian peace deal will change that. “We are effectively at war with Russia,” Fishwick said of the rest of Europe, “and I don’t think this deal is going to end that war.”