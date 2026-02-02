Skip to content
The Honors Awards
Export Controls Backfire: The China Innovation Paradox

How U.S. chip restrictions slowed Beijing - while accelerating the rise of a parallel AI ecosystem beyond Washington’s control

ChinaAsia

This aerial photograph taken on January 14, 2026 shows the building housing the headquarters of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. Before DeepSeek shook up the tech world and put Chinese AI on the map, Wu Chenglin's own startup DeepWisdom had nearly folded three times -- but in the past year it has raised $30 million.

(

Photo by Jade GAO / AFP via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — When the Biden administration rolled out its semiconductor export restrictions in October 2022, the logic seemed airtight: cut off Beijing’s access to advanced AI chips, and you’d put the brakes on China’s tech ambitions. Three years on, that bet looks a lot shakier than anyone in Washington expected.

Instead of paralyzing China’s AI sector, these controls have promoted domestic self-reliance. With no choice but to develop indigenous workarounds and architectural innovations, Chinese businesses are rapidly decoupling AI progress from sheer hardware volume. U.S. policies have undoubtedly bought time, but they have also ushered in a parallel innovation ecosystem totally independent of Western influence.

