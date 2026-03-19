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China’s Military Purges Were Larger Than We Thought

A new report reveals that Xi Jinping’s sweeping purge has removed more than half of the PLA’s senior officers, raising questions about China’s readiness for a Taiwan contingency

China Holds Annual Two Sessions Political Meetings-NPC
ChinaAsia

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 12: Senior members of the Chinese Military delegation wait before filing into the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 12, 2026 in Beijing, China. China's annual political gatherings, which includes the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and is known as the Two Sessions, convenes leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. The gathering closed on March 12th.

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Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

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Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

In China, the generals keep losing their jobs. On February 26, nine senior officers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – five generals, one lieutenant general, and three major generals – were stripped of membership in China's top legislature, in the latest episode of a purge that has eviscerated the leadership of the PLA and raised questions about its readiness for a possible invasion of Taiwan.

The move came less than a week before the opening of China’s most important annual political gathering, the “Two Sessions,” and just one day after the release of a report showing that Xi’s purges have been far more sweeping than was previously known. The report, which was published by the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), represents the first systematic assessment of the purges, which began in 2022 and culminated in last month’s removal of two of China’s most senior and experienced generals.

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