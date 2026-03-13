Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

How GEOINT Can Sustain US Advantages in Africa

Dr. Jerry Laurienti Africa
Dr. Jerry Laurienti
By Dr. Jerry Laurienti
Former Senior Intelligence Service Officer
Dr. Jerry Laurienti is a former Senior Intelligence Service Officer who currently works as the NGA account manager at Leidos. He has nearly three decades of national security experience, having held senior positions at the CIA, the State Department, and the Department of Defense. As a CIA Deputy Associate Director and member of the CIA’s Leadership Board, he helped shape the Agency's future in intelligence, strategic operations, and countering global adversaries. His expertise spans international security, foreign policy, and geopolitical analysis, with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, Global Energy, Latin America, and the Near East. As an adjunct faculty member at Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service and as a member of the University of Denver’s Korbel School Alumni Council, Jerry imparts his experience to the next generation of leaders. 

OPINION — Africa presents a range of security, economic, and humanitarian challenges to US national security that the Intelligence Community must stay ahead of even as Washington looks to refine its strategy for the region. Creative use of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) is one way to make this happen. Commercial remote sensing and geospatial analytics have significantly expanded coverage and revisit rates across the African continent, enabling sustained monitoring of infrastructure development, environmental stress, and security-relevant activity even in areas with limited physical access.

Complex African Undercurrents

Africa watchers know well that a core complication in following the continent with few resource commitments is that challenges and opportunities are persistent, geographically dispersed, and rarely confined to a single subregion.

North Africa and the Sahel—from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean to the Red Sea—illustrate how African dynamics create a complex nexus of US security and commercial concerns that intersect with Europe and the Middle East. Extremism, maritime chokepoints, energy infrastructure, and military modernization hold implications beyond the continent itself.

Central and Southern Africa are at the heart of the increasing US focus on critical minerals. This includes the recent US deal with Congo on mineral access—Congo produces more than 70 percent of the world’s cobalt—and the sustained US investment in the Lobito corridor, a critical infrastructure project spanning 1,300 kilometers from Zambia to Angola. Most recently, the US proposed a critical mineral trade bloc, which would include key producers from the region.

Eastern Africa is host to the largest US military base on the continent, located in Djibouti—also home to China’s only major overseas military base—where US forces carry out operations across the Red Sea and sustained military strikes in Somalia. Kenya, meanwhile, is a Major Non-NATO Ally and in December signed a $2.5 billion health cooperation framework with the US, a cornerstone of Washington’s more than $11 billion commitment to overhauling how it awards assistance to African countries.

African Dynamics Require Agility

These realities reinforce a long-standing requirement: sustaining continental-scale awareness and early warning during periods when Africa is not a top policy priority, while preserving the ability to re-engage quickly when conditions change. Importantly, we must achieve this without falling into a defeatist trap of “settling for less because it just feels easier—not because it is strategically sound.” We must know when to ramp up and when to ratchet back.

For example, even while the National Security Strategy offers a concise priority list on Africa, our ability to ameliorate conflict and foster mutually beneficial trade relationships is subject to strategic competition around weapons procurement, energy and resource projects, and foreign infrastructure development—including civilian infrastructure repurposed for military use—all of which are observable and assessable through GEOINT without requiring persistent on-the-ground presence.

Environmental stress across the Sahel, Horn of Africa, and North Africa is ever-present. The resulting population movements, economic plight, and conflict dynamics often emerge gradually rather than through sudden shocks, a sweet spot for GEOINT. For example, while desertification and drought are longstanding areas of focus for Africa watchers, persistent flooding that we can monitor from space creates mass displacement–4 million displaced in 2025 alone—and destruction of agriculture and healthcare facilities, hindering the very self-help approaches Washington is encouraging across Africa.

Intelligence Community findings have pointed to African security challenges that are broadly demographics-based and develop incrementally below the threshold of sustained international attention. This increases the risk of surprise and compressed response timelines. In this context, GEOINT becomes less a surge capability and more a continuity mechanism, enabling awareness with resources such as human geography mapping to keep tabs on possible conflict hotspots.

Africa at Scale: A Continental-Sized Intelligence Gathering Chore

Africa's enormity makes staying abreast of threats and opportunities a daunting task, even when resources are most abundant. GEOINT helps to provide the US with the ability to discriminate in our coverage by choosing where and when we need information. Even with GEOINT as a tool, the continent makes up 1/5th of the globes land area, making it a big task.


This file is made available under the Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication


Implications for US Government and Industry Partners – Finding Resilience with GEOINT

GEOINT is not a silver bullet, but it does offer a relatively low-resource opportunity for persistent, baseline awareness. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) officers are exceedingly enterprising in their ability to task the constellation of imagery assets in a way that is not an extra tax on the system but instead piggybacks on planned areas of coverage. As NGA augments its capabilities with AI, automation provides increasing windows to create intelligence insights at cost savings. Below is a sampling for the general reader and touches just the basics of what GEOINT can offer.

GEOINT enables ongoing monitoring of agreements, insecurity, infrastructure, and environmental trends across Africa without forward deployment, expanded aid programs, or sustained senior-level engagement, making it well suited to periods of constrained attention. Indeed, the US Embassy in Kinshasa last year noted intelligence sharing as a core area of focus for monitoring implementation of the US-brokered peace accord in eastern Congo, a clear opening for GEOINT.

GEOINT creates rapid knowledge discovery between periods of focus. This function is resource-efficient because it allows policymakers to develop context and targets quickly when fast-moving requirements emerge in areas not typically covered with other intelligence sources. For example, the US in 2025 for the first time conducted precision strikes against ISIS-aligned militants in northwest Nigeria; the US Commander of AFRICOM subsequently confirmed US Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance cooperation with Nigeria.

Innovations in GEOINT can help us prepare for unexpected requirements. NGA’s ongoing efforts to build a Foundation Digital Twin “will allow users to immerse themselves in a 3D representation of the operational environment and interact with geospatial mission data in the software package of their choice.” Even as we move forward with less presence in tough- to-reach African outposts, this evolving technology can provide clarity for operational success, such as with recent Embassy evacuations on the continent.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals. Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

Have a perspective to share based on your experience in the national security field? Send it to Editor@thecipherbrief.com for publication consideration.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

Dr. Jerry Laurienti Africa
critical minerals djibouti extremism geoint geospatial intelligence intelligence community north africa national security

The Latest

The Future of War Is Now: What Washington Needs to Hear from the Battlefield

Bryan Pickens

The Future of War Is Now: What Washington Needs to Hear from the Battlefield

OPINION — The February snow was over a week old but still piled heavy on the roads and sidewalks of Independence Avenue, the kind of stubborn [...] More

International

America’s “Exquisite Class” Weapons Shortage

Walter Pincus

America’s “Exquisite Class” Weapons Shortage

OPINION — “We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production [...] More

Americas Fine Print North America United States Walter Pincus

The Drone War’s Real Problem Isn’t Technology — It’s Speed

Peter Newell

The Drone War’s Real Problem Isn’t Technology — It’s Speed

OPINION — When Steve Blank and I sat down over coffee a decade ago and realized that the customer discovery process in Lean was identical to what I'd [...] More

Tech/Cyber Alternative Perspectives

Related Articles

Purpose-Built or Perilous: Congress Faces a Critical FBI Headquarters Decision

Purpose-Built or Perilous: Congress Faces a Critical FBI Headquarters Decision

Richard A. Hauser

Purpose-Built or Perilous: Congress Faces a Critical FBI Headquarters Decision

Elizabeth Gannon

Purpose-Built or Perilous: Congress Faces a Critical FBI Headquarters Decision

Lester Hunkele

Purpose-Built or Perilous: Congress Faces a Critical FBI Headquarters Decision

OPINION – Congress is weighing a decision with critical National Security implications for generations to come: where to locate the next FBI [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

The Transparency Challenge: Europe’s Defense Supply Chain Blind Spot—and Why the Pentagon Went to War Footing

Joey Gagnard

The Transparency Challenge: Europe’s Defense Supply Chain Blind Spot—and Why the Pentagon Went to War Footing

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — In this issue we will discuss how the security of the defense industrial base (DIB) has moved from a logistics concern to a [...] More

Americas Joey Gagnard North America United States

Building the Talent Pipeline for America’s Security Future

Dr. Jerry Laurienti

Building the Talent Pipeline for America’s Security Future

OPINION – Public service, at its core, is bigger than government service alone. Serving one’s country takes many forms, and in a time when the [...] More

Dr. Jerry Laurienti International

The Cognitive Battlefield is Now Decisive Terrain

Austin Branch

The Cognitive Battlefield is Now Decisive Terrain

Bob Pearson

The Cognitive Battlefield is Now Decisive Terrain

OPINION -- Senior policymakers, military leaders, technologists and narrative strategists had one thing on their minds as they gathered in a Reston [...] More

Tech/Cyber Alternative Perspectives

Alliances, Ukraine, and China’s Growing Challenge

Evelyn Farkas

Alliances, Ukraine, and China’s Growing Challenge

EXPERT Q&A — Evelyn Farkas has spent decades working at the center of U.S. national security and transatlantic defense policy. A former Deputy [...] More

Ukraine Europe Expert View
Washington’s Venezuelan Gamble: The Old Guard’s Continued Grip on Power

Washington’s Venezuelan Gamble: The Old Guard’s Continued Grip on Power

More than six weeks after United States special forces extracted Nicolás Maduro from Caracas, Venezuela remains under the control of the same [...] More

Americas North America
{{}}