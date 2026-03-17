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At the Center of the World’s Most Dangerous Chokepoint

As threats mount in the Strait of Hormuz and oil markets react, former Iran intelligence chief Norm Roule breaks down the military, economic and strategic risks ahead

STRAIT OF HORMUZ - 17 JANUARY 2026
Middle EastIran

A satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supply and maritime trade on January 17, 2026.

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Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2026

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Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT INTERVIEW – Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns about the security of global energy supplies, the Strait of Hormuz is perhaps the world’s most consequential geopolitical flashpoint. As Iranian threats to disrupt shipping through the narrow waterway - a vital artery for nearly a fifth of the world’s oil – continue, fears of broader economic and military ripple effects across the region are rising.

Roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil normally flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and even limited disruptions can send shockwaves through global energy markets and supply chains. Energy markets are already reacting. With attacks on commercial vessels and threats to shut down the strait slowing tanker traffic and raising fears of wider conflict, global oil prices are surging, adding a new component of political pressure for President Donald Trump.

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