Exclusive Interview: BRICS Offers a Glimpse of What a New Global World Order Could Look Like

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – If there were an indicator of what a new world order could look like, it was likely on display during last week’s BRICS gathering in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It was the group’s largest gathering since an initial meeting of foreign ministers from Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006, (South Africa eventually joined, giving the group the BRICS acronym) and notably absent, were Western countries, including the United States.