Tehran’s Espionage Network in the U.S. Is Bigger and Bolder Than You Think

Iran’s spy playbook blends front companies, cyber ops, and diaspora coercion

A drone flies in front of an Iranian flag in southern Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2024.
AmericasIranMiddle EastEspionage

Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — Front companies, campus networks, diaspora recruits — Tehran’s espionage push on U.S. soil is bigger, bolder, and harder to track than many realize.

On July 31, a coalition of Western governments led by the United States publicly warned of a wave of Iranian intelligence activity they said was aimed at “killing, kidnapping, and harassing” dissidents, journalists and officials across Europe and North America. The unusually blunt joint statement, signed by Washington, London, Paris, Berlin and more, said Iranian services were increasingly collaborating with criminal networks and called for coordinated defenses.

