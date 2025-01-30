Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

January 30th, 2025 | 12:30 PM ET

Ex-Prime Minister: Trump Holds Keys to ‘Future of Ukraine’

Arseniy Yatsenyuk has some praise – and blunt advice – for President Trump

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine and Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk looks on during the Warsaw Security Forum 2024 in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: January 30th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — When Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy announced a 100-day plan to bring peace to Ukraine, just prior to inauguration day, the news was received with a mix of skepticism and cautious optimism. In Kyiv, Washington and various European capitals, some were relieved that Trump had abandoned his promise of a 24-hour solution to the war, which many feared would have meant concessions to Russia and the imposition of a solution on Ukraine. Others said the timetable was still too ambitious, and questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was interested in negotiations that would involve concessions.

Details of a U.S. approach have emerged via the Trump envoy, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who has floated several potential elements: stiffer sanctions against Russia; a boost in American oil and gas production to lower global energy prices and thus lower Russian revenues; security guarantees for Ukraine short of immediate NATO membership; and a freezing in place of some Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, but without formal recognition – leaving the fate of those lands to future negotiation. Meanwhile, President Trump himself says he is planning to meet with Putin in the near future. 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:EuropeTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close