Ex-Prime Minister: Trump Holds Keys to ‘Future of Ukraine’

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — When Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy announced a 100-day plan to bring peace to Ukraine, just prior to inauguration day, the news was received with a mix of skepticism and cautious optimism. In Kyiv, Washington and various European capitals, some were relieved that Trump had abandoned his promise of a 24-hour solution to the war, which many feared would have meant concessions to Russia and the imposition of a solution on Ukraine. Others said the timetable was still too ambitious, and questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was interested in negotiations that would involve concessions.

Details of a U.S. approach have emerged via the Trump envoy, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who has floated several potential elements: stiffer sanctions against Russia; a boost in American oil and gas production to lower global energy prices and thus lower Russian revenues; security guarantees for Ukraine short of immediate NATO membership; and a freezing in place of some Russian territorial gains in Ukraine, but without formal recognition – leaving the fate of those lands to future negotiation. Meanwhile, President Trump himself says he is planning to meet with Putin in the near future.