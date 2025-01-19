Trump’s 100-Day Plan to End the War in Ukraine

Why 2025 Looks ‘Dangerous’ for the US-China Relationship
EXPERT INTERVIEW — As the U.S. prepares for its transfer of power, there is one global security issue on which the Biden and Trump Administrations would […] More
Related Articles
EXPERT INTERVIEW — As the U.S. prepares for its transfer of power, there is one global security issue on which the Biden and Trump Administrations would […] More
This is part 2 of a 3-part series by Cipher Brief Expert and former Assistant Director of CIA for South and Central Asia Dave Pitts, who also […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS — The final days of the Biden Administration are coinciding with an all-out push to reach a ceasefire-for-hostage deal in Gaza. And in a […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEWS — Does Chinese ownership of the wildly popular TikTok app pose a national security risk to the United States? And if so, what should […] More
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — One week from today, the incoming Trump administration will take the reins, and it is already preparing to act when it comes to […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Two utterly different events, in two very different parts of the world, have raised fresh concerns about a return to […] More
Search