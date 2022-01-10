Dynamics in the Middle East are Shifting, but in which Direction?

Members Only Subscribe to read the full article

Norman T. Roule served for 34-years in the Central Intelligence Agency, managing numerous programs relating to Iran and the Middle East. He served as the National Intelligence Manager for Iran (NIM-I) at the ODNI from November 2008 until September 2017. As NIM-I, he was the principal Intelligence Community (IC) official responsible for overseeing all aspects of national intelligence policy and activities related to Iran, to include IC engagement on Iran issues with senior policy makers in the National Security Council and the Department of State. Mr. Roule currently serves as a Senior Adviser to the Counter Extremism Project and United Against Nuclear Iran.

The dynamics of the Middle East are changing. From a protracted pandemic to a rise in Chinese interest and influence in the region and a general fatigue in the West of long military conflicts, the region today poses both threats and opportunities that are far different than they were even a couple of years ago.

The Cipher Brief talked with Expert Norm Roule, who served as Former National Intelligence Manager for Iran at ODNI – and now travels routinely to the region for meetings with high-level officials in multiple countries – to get his take on how he sees the region changing, the dynamics behind it, the new U.S. role and where issues and events are most likely heading.

