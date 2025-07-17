Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

9:03 America/New_York Thursday, July 17

CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES ​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE ​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER, TECH & MARKETS ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Report for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Patriots to move to Kyiv 'as quickly as possible', says NATO top commander

Russia isn’t sounding rattled by Trump’s ultimatum to end the war

Can French 'war culture' lead Europe's rearmament push?

Israeli defense chief says Iran leader ‘cannot continue to exist’

China’s Aircraft Carriers Push Into Waters Long Dominated by U.S

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now