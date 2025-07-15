Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

China Can Do More to Improve Relations with the U.S.

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia
Ambassador Joseph DeTrani
By Ambassador Joseph DeTrani
Former Director of the National Counterproliferation Center
Ambassador Joseph DeTrani served as the U.S. Representative to the Korea Energy Development Organization (KEDO), as well as former CIA director of East Asia Operations. He also served as Associate Director of National Intelligence and Mission Manager for North Korea, was the Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks with North Korea, and served as the Director of the National Counter Proliferation Center, ODNI.  He currently serves on the Board of Managers at Sandia National Laboratories.

OPINION — Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the ASEAN Summit. Rubio described the exchange as “constructive” and hinted at a possible upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. China described the exchange as “constructive and pragmatic.”

This exchange followed the comments of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, at the Shangri-La Dialogues in Singapore on May 31, 2025: “Any attempt by China to conquer Taiwan by force would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world.” Despite these words of caution, in mid-June 2025 and in preceding months, China deployed fighter jets, naval vessels and drones around Taiwan in air-sea joint training exercises meant to intimidate Taipei.

China’s recent actions in the Yellow Sea, to include incursions into South Korean territorial waters and airspace, are also of concern. This comes at a time when China continues to claim all of the South China Sea as their own, despite a United Nations Tribunal’s 2016 ruling that China’s claims to the South China Sea, based on its “nine dash line” map, were not legally valid.

There is considerable concern that China will use its military to invade or blockade Taiwan by 2027, when China supposedly would have the military might to attempt unification by force. That would be a grave mistake.

The U.S. – China relationship is tense, with some predicting an eventual war, despite $582.4 billion in total trade with China in 2024, $126.9 billion of U.S. foreign direct investment in China and over 277,000 Chinese students studying in the U.S. China’s actions in the South China, East China and Yellow Seas and their attempted military intimidation of Taiwan all contribute to this tense relationship.

The U.S. was there for China

The U.S. was there for China when Deng Xiaoping reached out to the U.S. in 1979, after normalization of relations, and established a strategic relationship with the U.S. that contributed to the defeat of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan, the end of the Cold War in 1991 and joint U.S. – China cooperation on counter terrorism, counter nuclear proliferation, counter narcotics and joint efforts to counter international organized crime. And there were over 300,000 Chinese students studying in the U.S. with significant U.S. investment in China, which contributed to providing China with Most Favored Nation status in 2000, a move that exponentially expanded bilateral trade.

And it was the U.S. that got China into the World Trade Organization in December 2001. Indeed, China’s membership in WTO favorably impacted China’s economic development; it was a catalyst for China’s economic growth and modernization.

The Cipher Brief brings expert-level context to national and global security stories. It’s never been more important to understand what’s happening in the world. Upgrade your access to exclusive content by becoming a subscriber.

China can do more to change its tense relationship with the U.S.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Mr. Xi reached out to Mr. Trump and asked to meet to discuss some of the positive things we could be doing together to address some of the ills affecting the global community, like food scarcity, pandemics, health care, nuclear proliferation, narcotics trafficking, international organized crime – the list goes on and on. The willingness of these two superpowers to work jointly on these global problems, as we did in the 1980s and 1990s, would be welcomed by all countries, except for the Russian Federation and Iran.

The recent meeting of Marco Rubio and Wang Yi and hopefully the eventual meeting of Presidents Xi and Trump could be the beginning of a relationship that not only deals with the tension in the bilateral relationship but also deals with the common good both nations could do if we worked together on a myriad of socio-economic and geopolitical challenges confronting the global community. Moving in this would require bold and sustained leadership, reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s.

This column by Cipher Brief Expert Ambassador Joseph DeTrani was first published in The Washington Times

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief because National Security is Everyone’s Business.

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia
cold warsouth china seataiwanxi jinpingchina

The Latest

Russia’s Outreach to the Taliban: Strategic Calculations or Regional Security Fears?

Masoud Andarabi

Russia’s Outreach to the Taliban: Strategic Calculations or Regional Security Fears?

OPINION — In recent weeks, reports of Russia considering formal engagement and recognition of the Taliban have reignited debate around international [...] More
AfghanistanAlternative PerspectivesAsia

How Trump Can Be the Winning President in Ukraine

Rob Dannenberg

How Trump Can Be the Winning President in Ukraine

“To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special [...] More
RussiaUkraineEurope

As Nukes Spread, Robust Missile Defenses Must Rise

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

As Nukes Spread, Robust Missile Defenses Must Rise

OPINION — More countries aspire to be nuclear-weapons states, and we should prepare for this eventuality. That’s why the Golden Dome missile defense [...] More
Ambassador Joseph DeTraniNuclear
watch now

Related Articles

China Can Do More to Improve Relations with the U.S.

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

China Can Do More to Improve Relations with the U.S.

OPINION — Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the ASEAN Summit. Rubio described the [...] More

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

U.S. Cyber Defense Starts with Defining Standards and Driving Collaboration

Bob Ackerman

U.S. Cyber Defense Starts with Defining Standards and Driving Collaboration

Harry Coker Jr.

U.S. Cyber Defense Starts with Defining Standards and Driving Collaboration

OPINION — President Donald J. Trump has returned to office with the renewed revelations that Chinese government-affiliated hackers continue to [...] More

Tech/CyberAlternative Perspectives

Expert Q&A: What to Watch for at the Trump-Netanyahu Meeting

Ambassador Gary Grappo

Expert Q&A: What to Watch for at the Trump-Netanyahu Meeting

EXPERT Q&A — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House — [...] More

Middle East

To Counter China, Reform U.S. Intelligence for the Digital Age

Jennifer Ewbank

To Counter China, Reform U.S. Intelligence for the Digital Age

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION -- The United States is facing a quiet and rapidly growing threat across the digital landscape, an unseen mathematical [...] More

Intelligence

The Peacewalkers: How the West Went to War in 2022

Dmytro Natalukha, MP

The Peacewalkers: How the West Went to War in 2022

“The protagonists of 1914 were sleepwalkers, watchful but unseeing, haunted by dreams, yet blind to the reality of the horror they were about to [...] More

UkraineEuropeAlternative Perspectives

Iran is a Terrorist State

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Iran is a Terrorist State

OPINION — Since 1984, Iran has been designated a state sponsor of terrorism. The designation is justified, given Iran’s continued support of proxies [...] More

Middle EastAmbassador Joseph DeTrani