Deep Tech Dominates Future Trajectory of Commerce, National Security

EXPERT ANALYSIS: Deep tech ventures have steadily gained stature as keystones of future economic and national security success. This sector nevertheless faces stiff challenges. Deep tech projects typically require lengthy R&D cycles and large capital investment before they break into use. They are characterized by a high level of uncertainty and technical risk. When successful, however, they often create broad market acceptance and dual use applications.
For national security, much attention has been paid to AI-enabled weapons and intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance (ISR) systems. These comprise a natural growth area for deep tech innovations, and cover tactical platforms to major air, naval, subsurface, and space armaments and technologies.
