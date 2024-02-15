Decoding Kim Jong Un: Has the North Korean Leader Chosen War?

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – Has Kim Jong Un decided to go to war? A blizzard of bulletins from North Korea has sparked a debate among Korea-watchers and policymakers, and led some to conclude the answer is Yes.

“We believe that, like his grandfather in 1950, Kim Jong Un has made a strategic decision to go to war,” two highly respected scholars, Robert Carlin and Siegfried Hecker, wrote on the website 38North in January.