Pakistan’s Election Stunner – and the Dangers Ahead 

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – It was a stunning result that few saw coming: a clear victory at the polls for Pakistan’s jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite an aggressive campaign by the country’s military to discredit Khan, weaken his party, and – according to many observers – rig the vote.

It’s also a moment of high anxiety and potential danger for a Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation that was already home to rising extremism and an economic crisis.