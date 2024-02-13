Sign up to our free email newsletter »

National Security is Everyone's Business

February 13, 2024 | 7:35 PM ET

Pakistan’s Election Stunner – and the Dangers Ahead 

Members Only Subscribe to read the full article
Already a member? Log In
February 13th, 2024 by Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – It was a stunning result that few saw coming: a clear victory at the polls for Pakistan’s jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite an aggressive campaign by the country’s military to discredit Khan, weaken his party, and – according to many observers – rig the vote. 

It’s also a moment of high anxiety and potential danger for a Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation that was already home to rising extremism and an economic crisis. 

The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.

Continue Reading

Get access to all our briefs

Sign up Today

Already a member? Log In

Categorized as:Nuclear Reporting TerrorismTagged with:

Search

Close