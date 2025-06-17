Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran

Could Iran's Regime Survive an Escalation? Experts Weigh In.

How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran
Middle EastIranNuclear
How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran (How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran)
['Suzanne Kelly']
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – Given the state of damage Iran has suffered since Israel launched a devastating round of airstrikes targeting nuclear and military leaders last Thursday – and an increasing sense of urgency in Washington, experts are gauging the potential for things to go from worse to devastating not only for Tehran’s nuclear program, but for its regime.

As the U.S. reportedly relocates refueling aircraft to Europe, Israel’s military says it now has complete control over Tehran’s air space. Israeli officials are issuing evacuation warnings to many of the 10 million Iranians living in parts of the capital that may be targeted in the coming days. And that warning was reiterated by President Donald Trump as he abruptly left a meeting of G7 leaders in Canada on Monday.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran

How Things Could go from Worse to Devastating for Iran

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – Given the state of damage Iran has suffered since Israel launched a devastating round of airstrikes targeting nuclear and [...] More
Middle EastIranNuclear

Israel’s Bid to End the Iranian Nuclear Threat

Siddhant Kishore

Israel’s Bid to End the Iranian Nuclear Threat

OPINION — In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes, codenamed Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear [...] More
Alternative Perspectives

Report for Tuesday, June 17, 2025

9:15 AM America/New York Tuesday, June 17 [...] More
Open Source Reports

Women Who Weaponized Words in World War II

BOOK REVIEW: Propaganda Girls: The Secret War of the Women of the OSSBy Lisa Rogak / St. Martin’s PressReviewed by: Tammy Kupperman ThorpThe Reviewer [...] More
Propaganda Girls

What’s Happening in L.A. May Not Stay in L.A.

Walter Pincus

What’s Happening in L.A. May Not Stay in L.A.

OPINION / COLUMN -- “At this early stage of the proceedings, the Court [for the Northern District of California] must determine whether the President [...] More
Walter PincusFine Print

South Korea’s New President

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

South Korea’s New President

OPINION — On June 3rd South Korea turned the page and is embarked on a journey of peace and prosperity. Lee Jae-Myung handily won the presidential [...] More
Ambassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

Report for Monday, June 16, 2025

7:38 AM America/New_York Monday, June 16 [...] More
Open Source Reports
The Problem with Iran’s Proxies

The Problem with Iran’s Proxies

More

The Latest

China Wants Our Hearts. Literally.

Samantha F. Ravich

China Wants Our Hearts. Literally.

OPINION — China is pre-positioning itself on U.S. networks for disruptive and destructive attacks against our critical infrastructure. In the past [...] More
Tech/CyberJohanna YangAlternative Perspectives

U.S. Support for Ukraine Would be Cheap at Twice the Price

Nate Fick

U.S. Support for Ukraine Would be Cheap at Twice the Price

OPINION – On a recent visit to Kyiv, we stood near midnight in an operations center surrounded by young Ukrainian drone pilots remotely flying [...] More
UkraineEurope

The President’s Path to the Right Side of History

Rob Dannenberg

The President’s Path to the Right Side of History

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE/OPINION -- “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” The powerful statement by then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan delivered on June 12, [...] More
RussiaUkraineEurope
watch now