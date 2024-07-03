The U.S., China and Russia – and a Three-Way Contest in Vietnam

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It’s a manufacturing juggernaut, a growing actor in global supply chains, and a critical player in the geopolitics of Southeast Asia. It’s also the only country the leaders of the world’s top three military powers—the U.S., China, and Russia—have visited over the past year.

Increasingly, Vietnam matters, more than many nations of the so-called “Global South.” For Washington, this signals geopolitical opportunity, and competition with Russia and China as well.