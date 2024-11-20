Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

November 20th, 2024 | 9:00 AM ET

Can the Biden Administration’s ‘Parting Gift’ to Ukraine Change the War?

Ukraine has begun firing US missiles into Russia, hoping to change the battlefield before Donald Trump takes power.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea, on October 05, 2022. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: November 20th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — For the first time, the Biden Administration has authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia, a policy change that officials said was a response to the deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to the war.

It’s a reversal that some are calling Joe Biden’s “parting gift” to Ukraine. Others are saying it’s a gesture that has come far too late. And there are mixed answers as to what impact the policy shift will have on the war.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Europe Reporting UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close