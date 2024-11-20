Can the Biden Administration’s ‘Parting Gift’ to Ukraine Change the War?

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — For the first time, the Biden Administration has authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia, a policy change that officials said was a response to the deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to the war.

It’s a reversal that some are calling Joe Biden’s “parting gift” to Ukraine. Others are saying it’s a gesture that has come far too late. And there are mixed answers as to what impact the policy shift will have on the war.