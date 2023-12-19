Are ‘Cowboy Boots on the Ground’ the U.S.’s Secret Weapon in Ukraine?

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The Biden Administration says it has one more military aid package available for Kyiv before the end of the year and then Ukraine’s future will be largely determined by decisions made in Congress, where a potential aid package is being bogged down by politics as usual.
“When that one’s done … we will have no more replenishment authority available to use and we’re going to need Congress to act without delay” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.
