An Apocalypse in the Making: Hunting Down Hamas Leaders in Rafah

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – The United Nations is warning of a “slaughter” if Israel launches a ground assault in Gaza’s southernmost city as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to rout out what remains of the Hamas terrorist group, bringing a near “apocalyptic” reality to Rafah.

Israel says it is making plans to evacuate Palestinian civilians. More than a million of them are now in Rafah, many having been pushed from their homes further north in Gaza when Israel launched its initial ground operations.