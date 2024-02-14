SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – The United Nations is warning of a “slaughter” if Israel launches a ground assault in Gaza’s southernmost city as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to rout out what remains of the Hamas terrorist group, bringing a near “apocalyptic” reality to Rafah.
Israel says it is making plans to evacuate Palestinian civilians. More than a million of them are now in Rafah, many having been pushed from their homes further north in Gaza when Israel launched its initial ground operations.
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.