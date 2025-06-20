Skip to content
How Resilient are Energy Markets in Times of Crisis?

The answer may surprise you, according to energy expert Norm Roule

Middle EastIranSecurity/Stability

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) speed boat sails along the Persian Gulf near a general cargo vessel during the IRGC marine parade near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the south of Iran, on April 29, 2024.

(

Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE -- One would have thought that the outbreak of a major war between Iran and Israel with daily missile salvos, would have immediately led to an energy crisis, but trauma in the market that once would have seemed extraordinary, barely makes the headlines today. So, what does this tell us about how today’s energy markets are responding to the potential of violence in a chokepoint where 20 million barrels of crude oil and oil products move through the Strait of Hormuz each day?

“Countries and traders have learned that tectonic developments that don’t impact supply or demand products often produce only short-term fluctuations in the market,” says energy expert Norm Roule, who, since retiring from ODNI as the National Intelligence Manager for Iran, has been routinely traveling the region meeting with senior leaders.

How Resilient are Energy Markets in Times of Crisis?

How Resilient are Energy Markets in Times of Crisis?

