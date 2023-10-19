Deciphering Hamas’s Web of Support

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – Nearly two weeks after Hamas militants invaded Israel, targeting, kidnapping and killing civilians in a bloody massacre, questions remain around just how the Gaza-based terrorist organization was able to pull off such an elaborate and devastating operation under the nose of what is broadly considered one of the world’s most adept intelligence and security branches – igniting deeper concerns over the group’s strategic capabilities.

Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency accepted responsibility for the intelligence lapse saying in a statement issued Monday saying that the organization was “unable to generate sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted.”