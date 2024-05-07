Will American ATACMS Help Ukraine Win the War?

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — In late March, hunkered in his sandbag-lined compound with visiting Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for Congress to pass the long-promised $60 billion Ukrainian military aid package. While the bill included a broad range of weapons, Zelensky had one particular item on his mind.

“ATACM-300s, that is the answer,” Zelensky said.