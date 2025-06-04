Skip to content
Why Al Qaeda Refuses to Die

AfghanistanTerrorismAsia

Armed masked men stand guard as Osama bin-Laden (C) and Ayman Al-Zawahiri (L) address a news conference May 26, 1998 in Afghanistan.

(

Photo by Getty Images

)
Ahmad Zia Saraj
By Ahmad Zia Saraj
Former Director General, National Directorate of Security (NDS), Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Ahmad Zia Saraj served as the Director General of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan until August 15, 2021. He is currently a visiting professor in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London (KLC).
Ajmal Obaid Abidy
By Ajmal Obaid Abidy
Former Deputy Director of Operations (DOD), National Directorate of Security (NDS), Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Ajmal Obaid Abidy served as the Deputy Director of Operations (DOD) of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistanuntil December 20, 2020. He is currently a national security instructor at the University of Ottawa’s Proffessional Development Institute (PDI).

DEEP DIVE — More than two decades after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Al Qaeda is not only alive — it has adapted, expanded, and quietly embedded itself into global jihadist networks. Despite relentless international efforts to dismantle it, the group continues to act as an umbrella foralmost all other terror outfits. Why? Because Al Qaeda fights a war that is not bound by time, territory, or conventional milestones. Its promise is not any type of material gain - it is the afterlife. This piece unpacks how a doctrine of “endless jihad,” combined with calculated deception and deep infiltration into allied groups like the Taliban, has allowed Al Qaeda to persist in the shadows — undeterred, underestimated, and still dangerously relevant.

Ideological Coherence: Commitment to the Hereafter

watch now