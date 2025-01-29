How is War Fought in the Gray Zone?

Beth Sanner is a principal member of The Cipher Brief’s Gray Zone Group, a gathering of experts focused on raising awareness of adversarial activities that are carried out below the threshold of war.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION – In talks to business groups about geopolitics in recent months, I’ve been asking whether they believe we are at war. Most in the audience have voted yes. But if you asked the National Security Adviser, I’m fairly certain he would disagree, at least in the technical sense. This is in part political, because only Congress has the authority to formally declare war and, as hard as it is to believe, they haven’t done so since World War II.