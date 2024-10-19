Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

October 18th, 2024 | 10:28 PM ET

After Sinwar: Questions for Israel, Iran and the Mideast Wars

A half-dozen experts assess the impact of the Hamas leader's death - for Israel, the war in Gaza, and the broader Middle East.

EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar attends a commemoration ceremony for Hamas commanders who died in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, on May 24, 2021. (Photo by Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: October 18th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Israel announced Thursday that it had killed its most wanted man, the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, an act that several Cipher Brief experts called one of the most significant events in the year-long Gaza war – with ripple effects that will be felt across the Middle East.

It’s a seismic event in a region that has seen more than its share lately. There are immediate questions of leadership for a battered and badly degraded Hamas, as well as a fundamental choice for Israel: whether to use this moment to pursue a ceasefire deal to return the remaining hostages in Gaza, or to press its advantage against a badly weakened Hamas.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Middle East ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close