After Moscow, What is China’s Next Move?

ANALYSIS/INTERVIEW — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended talks in Moscow this week by declaring that their alliance was driving geopolitical change around the world.
“Right now, there are changes – the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years – and we are the ones driving these changes together,” Xi told Putin as he departed Russia’s capital. “I agree,” Putin responded.
