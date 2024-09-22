Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

A Russian Intel Unit’s Journey – From Hit Squad to ‘Geek Squad’

For decades, Unit 29155 was known for sabotage and assassinations; today it has pivoted to cybercrime

A poster showing six wanted Russian military intelligence officers is displayed as FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich appears for a news conference at the Department of Justice. (Photo by Andrew Harnik – Pool/Getty Images)
Posted: September 22nd, 2024

By Elaine Shannon

Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

DEEP DIVE — Few Americans have ever heard of Unit 29155 or 161 Center. For those who have, the names evoke fear and loathing.   

Created in 1963 as a headquarters element of the GRU – Russian military intelligence – Unit 29155, also known as 161 Center, is notorious for its old-school brutality. Murders, poisonings, blackmail – the unit’s brand is thug.

