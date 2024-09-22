A Russian Intel Unit’s Journey – From Hit Squad to ‘Geek Squad’

Petraeus Praises Ukraine Innovation: ‘Tomorrow’s Technology for Today’s Wars’
SUBSCRIBER + INTERVIEW – We say this often, but it really is a pivotal moment in Russia’s war against Ukraine. While Russian troops make small […] More
Related Articles
SUBSCRIBER + INTERVIEW – We say this often, but it really is a pivotal moment in Russia’s war against Ukraine. While Russian troops make small […] More
DEEP DIVE — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a co-founder and leader of Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa Cartel, has entered a not guilty plea to 17 drug trafficking […] More
EXPERT INTERVIEW — Even by the standards of Mideast intrigue and covert operations, what happened Tuesday afternoon in Lebanon was startling: for roughly an hour, beginning […] More
EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It’s become the premier conference on the war in Ukraine, and this year it had the feel of a political or even […] More
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Just two months before the November 5 U.S. election, Russian disinformation operations appear to be in full swing. Having warned all year […] More
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — In any discussion of the potential threat Russia poses beyond Ukraine, the three Baltic states are at the top of the list. With […] More
Search