Whatever Happened to Russia’s Wagner Group?

DEEP DIVE — More than a year after the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the infamous leader of the shadowy Russian mercenary outfit known as the Wagner Group, the organization itself lives on. It’s been rebranded and reorganized, but the group is back in action.

Wagner 2.0 now functions under the name “Expeditionary Corps,” sometimes used interchangeably with “Volunteer Corps” and – in its Africa operations – “Africa Corps.” And whatever name it uses, the group no longer operates with an independent hand; it’s now under the direct control of the Kremlin’s military intelligence wing, the GRU.