Undersea Sabotage Threatens Cables Connecting the World

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Deep in the Baltic Sea, two undersea fiber-optic telecommunications cables — linking Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania — were severed this week. Several European governments said that Russia’s escalating hybrid activities against NATO and EU countries were likely to blame – a charge Moscow denies. “It is quite absurd to continue to blame Russia for everything without any reason,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. A day later, Swedish police said their probe was focused on a Chinese-registered cargo ship, identified as the Yi Peng 3, and the Danish navy has since stopped the vessel as part of the ongoing investigation.

Undersea cables constitute a vast and unseen backbone of global communications, and security officials are increasingly worried that they are at risk.