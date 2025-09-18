Skip to content
As Cyber Threats Grow, the Clock Ticks on a Critical Cybersecurity Law

Experts warn of the risk of losing key threat intelligence sharing legislation

Tech/Cyber

A binary code can be seen on the display of a laptop.

(

Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

)
Ethan Masucol
By Ethan Masucol
Ethan Masucol is a Writer and Editor at The Cipher Brief
DEEP DIVE – The onslaught of cyberattacks against the U.S. and U.S. businesses has not let up and the clock is ticking on reauthorizing a new bill that - if not renewed - will make it even harder to defend against the threat.

The Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA), a cornerstone of U.S. cybersecurity policy passed in 2015, now faces expiration on September 30, unless Congress renews it. The legislation facilitates the sharing of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) between the federal government and the private sector. It specifically provides legal cover to companies that voluntarily share threat information, encouraging collaboration and transparency without fear of regulatory or legal consequences. The faster, free exchange of information enables better detection of cyber threats, say experts, quickening response and recovery time after an attack.

In August, the FBI released a warning about two hacker groups targeting Salesforce platforms to access sensitive customer data. Over 700 companies are believed to have been affected so far. Other attacks continue to plague utilities, critical infrastructure and businesses across the private sector, with experts warning there will be no let up any time soon.

